Joburg City Power says it is losing bout R3.6 million every day

The city has been looking at alternatives to supply its own power, but for now it suffers with the rest of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power says it is losing on average R3.6 million every day due to load shedding - with an estimated quarter of a billion rand lost so far this year.

City Power has conducted a cost estimate, which points to major losses in revenue, along with the cost of fixing damaged infrastructure and increasing teams to do the repairs.

Load shedding sees the power switched on and off with serious repercussions.

This includes infrastructure repairs, staff needed to switch substations on and off, and security to protect infrastructure.

City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, says the entity has needed to make provisions for the frequent power cuts.

"And also basically beef up some teams so that every time there is an on and off every 2hrs we have got teams on the ground to run around basically ".

He says revenue losses are piling up.

"This affects our annual financial and infrastructure investment projections because we will obviously plan ahead to say this is how much we want to make, we need to make profit as an entity".

With Eskom warning that load shedding is here to stay for now, the city says it is very worried about its bottom line.