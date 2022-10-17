JHB business owners lament impact of power cuts on livelihoods

Eyewitness News spoke to residents and business owners who said that the past few months had been destructive not only to their lives but their businesses as well.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg residents say they’re sick and tired of load shedding following the latest announcement of stage two power cuts from Monday to Wednesday.

The utility has been battling to keep the lights on.

Since Sunday, two generation units at Grootvlei, as well as a unit each at the Kriel and Majuba power stations, were returned to service.

A generation unit at Lethabo power station was taken offline for repairs.

Joburg residents have been simultaneously dealing with water shedding, with no end in sight to scheduled power cuts.

Eyewitness News spoke to residents and business owners who said that the past few months had been destructive not only to their lives but their businesses as well.

"I know for a fact that I'm one of those who are fed up about this load shedding issue because it has caused unnecessary stress and anxiety to us," said one resident.

"Business is not too good here with load shedding. I don't make money," said a business owner.

Eskom has once again apologised and warned that load shedding was only implemented as a last resort.