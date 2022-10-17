Independent panel to probe misconduct claims involving UCT management

There have been allegations that UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and council chair, Babalwa Ngonyama, misled the council on reasons why the campus’ deputy vice-chancellor, Professor Lis Lange, left the institution in March.

CAPE TOWN - An independent panel is set to investigate misconduct claims involving the University of Cape Town’s management.

There have been allegations that UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and council chair, Babalwa Ngonyama, misled the council on reasons why the campus’ deputy vice-chancellor, Professor Lis Lange, left the institution in March.

Council has this weekend decided to establish a panel of five independent members to investigate key matters relating to recent developments at the university.

The University of Cape Town council says the probe will focus on circumstances that led to the departure of Lange.

"As well as matters related to executive relationships and resignations within and beyond the UCT executive management team," said UCT spokesperson, Elijah Moholola.

Moholola says the independent panel will be established as a matter of urgency.

"Deliberations which led up to this discussion have demonstrated the depth and complexity of the matters at hand. It is important to continue appealing to all members of the UCT community to remain committed to placing the interest of UCT above all else."

The Times Higher Education rankings last weekend again scored UCT as the best higher education institution in Africa.