Gauteng DA: Power cuts, aging infrastructure the perfect storm for water crisis

Rand Water announced on Friday that it will be implementing water cuts varying from an hour to up to ten hours across multiple municipalities, as water levels in reservoirs are low.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Joburg said that the rolling power cuts and ageing water infrastructure in Gauteng had created a perfect storm leading to the province’s water crisis.

Rand Water announced on Friday that it would be implementing water cuts varying from an hour to up to 10 hours across multiple municipalities, as water levels in reservoirs were low.

Over the weekend, the situation escalated, with Johannesburg Water announcing that parts of its system had crashed, resulting in empty reservoirs.

An emergency meeting is being held on Monday to address the matter.

The DA's Mpho Phalatse said that the party was on high alert to respond to any issues.

"While the infrastructure challenge that Johannesburg is currently facing is a direct result of years of neglect under the ANC's tenure, we still all have a role to play in conserving water. I would like to urge residents to please play their part by reporting water leaks and power faults."