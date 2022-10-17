Go

Father of murdered Bokgabo Poo (4) attacks alleged killer in court

Proceedings were almost completed with a proposed date of 24 October given for postponement for bail application when Poo’s father jumped from his seat to grab Ntokozo Zikhali.

Police restrain a man after he attacked the man accused of murdering his four-year-old daughter in the Benoni Magistrates Court on 17 October 2022. Picture: @motso_modise/Twitter
Police restrain a man after he attacked the man accused of murdering his four-year-old daughter in the Benoni Magistrates Court on 17 October 2022. Picture: @motso_modise/Twitter
17 October 2022 11:42

JOHANNESBURG - The father of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo has pounced on her alleged killer while he was in the dock.

Thirty-year-old Ntokozo Zikhali has been charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of the child.

Poo’s body was found mutilated in Tamboville last week.

Zikhali walked into an packed courtroom at the Benoni Magistrates Court, where family of Bokgabo Poo, community members and political party representatives were seated.

Proceedings were almost completed with a proposed date of 24 October given for postponement for bail application when Poo’s father jumped from his seat to grab Zikhali.

The courtroom was evacuated before the matter could be adjourned.

Zikhali will return to the court next week for bail application after profiling.

