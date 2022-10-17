Father of murdered Bokgabo Poo (4) attacks alleged killer in court

Proceedings were almost completed with a proposed date of 24 October given for postponement for bail application when Poo’s father jumped from his seat to grab Ntokozo Zikhali.

JOHANNESBURG - The father of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo has pounced on her alleged killer while he was in the dock.

Thirty-year-old Ntokozo Zikhali has been charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of the child.

Poo’s body was found mutilated in Tamboville last week.

Zikhali walked into an packed courtroom at the Benoni Magistrates Court, where family of Bokgabo Poo, community members and political party representatives were seated.

Proceedings were almost completed with a proposed date of 24 October given for postponement for bail application when Poo’s father jumped from his seat to grab Zikhali.

BREAKING: The father of 4 year old Bokgabo Poo lunges in court to grab Zikhali.



There is commotion in court. @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/zFWcqkgcBt Rakgadi (@motso_modise) October 17, 2022

The courtroom was evacuated before the matter could be adjourned.

Zikhali will return to the court next week for bail application after profiling.