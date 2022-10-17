Father of dismembered 4-year-old couldn’t control emotions in court

Dramatic scenes unfolded in court when Irvin Ndlovu jumped over a bench on Monday in the Benoni Magistrates Court to grab the man accused of dismembering his daughter's body.

JOHANNESBURG - The father of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo said he failed to control his emotions when he saw the man accused of mutilating and killing his daughter.

Thirty-year-old Ntokozo Zikhali has been charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of the child.

JUST IN: Zikhalis lawyer has withdrawn from the matter saying there seems to be a conflict of interest. #BokgaboPoo https://t.co/R7fT9Lb6lF Rakgadi (@motso_modise) October 17, 2022

Ndlovu was taken out of the court room by police as they tried to calm him down.

“I always thought of myself as a person with high emotional intelligence, but in that moment I don’t know what happened.”

At the same time, baby Bokgabo's aunt, Kelebogile Mokgako, decided to explain how the family was feeling.

“My blood is boiling; I wanted to retaliate. When I look at the guy I see someone who is arrogant and emotionless towards what he has done,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko have visited baby Bokgabo's family to pay their respects.