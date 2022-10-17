DA: We have given Ramaphosa ultimatum to scrap ministerial perks handbook

Speaking to the media, the party said it has exposed how Ramaphosa "secretly abused" the ministerial handbook to dish out perks like free water and electricity to ministers and their deputies.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Monday it has given President Cyril Ramaphosa an ultimatum to scrap the ministerial handbook for cabinet perks or it will march to his official residence.

The DA said due to Ramaphosa’s amendments to the ministerial handbook, taxpayers now had to foot the bill for water and electricity at ministerial residences.

The party said under Ramaphosa’s amendments, government or the taxpayer, would also spend R87 million more every year.

DA MP Leon Schreiber said Ramaphosa had until Friday to meet their demands: “Consequently, if Ramaphosa fails to meet our demands by Friday, we will extend a hand of cooperation to formations across civil society to mobilise for a march on the scene of Ramaphosa’s crime at the Bryntirion Estate in Pretoria.”

Schreiber said the DA had already laid a complaint with the Office Public Protector over the apparent fact that there was no law that provided for the existence of the ministerial handbook.