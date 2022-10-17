DA: Dis-Chem policy on hiring whites mirrors changes to employment equity laws

In a leaked letter, Dis-Chem's CEO Ivan Saltzman said that given their transformation targets, they needed to employ more black people.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that that Dis-Chem's implementation of a policy limiting the appointment of white staff mirrored the changes made to employment equity legislation.

In a leaked letter, Dis-Chem's CEO Ivan Saltzman said that given their transformation targets, they needed to employ more black people.

Saltzman has been criticised for his stance, with the DA warning that the Employment Equity Amendment Bill, which is about to be enacted, would bring further controversy.

READ MORE:

The DA said that the amended bill, which they had opposed in Parliament, was not aligned with the spirit of the Employment Equity Act.

The bill empowers the labour minister to set numerical employment equity targets for any economic sector.

The party said that different targets for occupational levels, sub-sectors and regions would jeopardise job fairness, which the Employment Equity Act sought to protect.

The DA's, Michael Cardo: "It is a damaging and destructive excercise in social engineering, it is a job-destroying jackhammer and it will worsen South Africa's economic woes."

The DA said that Dis-Chem was willingly doing what other businesses might be forced to do under the amended bill.