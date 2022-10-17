Congregants pray for divine intervention after Diepsloot church attacked

The pastor was fatally wounded when five gunmen stormed Holiness Ministries and shot at congregants as well.

JOHANNESBURG - Churches are calling for divine intervention following the latest attack on a congregation in Diepsloot, north of Joburg.

The motive appears to be robbery.

The attack also left at least three congregants wounded.

During a prayer service in the aftermath of the robbery, Diepsloot community members lamented the scourge of crime.

"My spirit is broken. Churches are supposed to be safe havens but criminals are attacking them," said congregant Selaelo Mphahlele.

Philip Manganyi, a local pastor, said that churches in the area must unite in prayer and work with police to fight crime.

"We don't feel safe but we must believe that God will come through for us amid crime in our community," Manganyi said.

The police are investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and business robbery.