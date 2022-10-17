MPs confident SABC will function despite delays in appointing new board

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s communications portfolio committee said the public broadcaster will still function despite a new board not having been appointed yet.

The term of the previous SABC board expired over the weekend.

Committee chair, Boyce Maneli, said they were still waiting for the vetting process of potential candidates to be completed.

"We want to assure South Africans that as far as we understand...the day to day operations of the SABC will not be compromised".