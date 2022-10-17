Cape Town cleans up at World Travel Awards with another win for Table Mountain

Sara-Jayne Makwala King | Table Mountain has scooped the title of Africa's Leading Attraction for the fourth year in a row at the World Travel Awards.

- Cape Town has been named Africa's Leading City Destination of the year at the World Travel Awards.

- Table Mountain has taken the title of Africa's Leading Attraction.

- The iconic mountain was nominated alongside Egypt's Pyramids of Giza, the V&A Waterfront, Robben Island, Lake Malawi and Mount Kilimanjaro.

Cape Town has cleaned up at the 2022 World Travel Awards, taking no fewer than five of the prestigious awards.

The city itself was named Africa's Leading City Destination of the year, while Cape Town International Airport and the Silo Hotel took Africa's Leading Airport and Africa's Leading Design and Leading Luxury Hotel respectively.

Table Mountain has proven that fourth time's a charm as it scooped the title of Africa's Leading Attraction for the fourth year in a row.

The Mother City's most iconic landmark bagged the title ahead of other nominees including Egypt's Pyramids of Giza, Mount Kilimanjaro and locally, the V&A Waterfront and Robben Island.

"We faced some very worthy competitors, especially from our hometown heroes such as Robben Island and the V&A Waterfront," said Wahida Parker, managing director for the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC).

"Most of the nominees in our category were from Cape Town, which shows again what a wonderful and successful mix of attractions we have in the Mother City," Parker added.

But not content with defending its title in the "Africa" category, Parker says they're now chasing "the big one":

We are chasing the crown, which is to be the leading attraction of the world. Wahida Parker, Managing director - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company

The only way we can do that, is if each and every person we know goes and casts a vote for us. Wahida Parker, Managing director - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company

"We are calling for public support for our two nominations in the World leg of the World Travel Awards. This round of voting is open and closes at the end of this week."

Voting is via an online platform (https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote) and is open to members of the public as well as tourism and travel operators.

Click here for a full list of this year's winners.

RELATED: Table Mountain nominated 'Africa's Leading Attraction' for the fourth time

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cape Town cleans up at World Travel Awards with another win for Table Mountain