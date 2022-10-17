AfriForum calls for further dialogue with Dis-Chem on hiring and race

The call came after a leaked document revealed that Dis-Chem CEO Ivan Saltzman had called on managers to improve the company’s employment equity profile and effect transformation.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum on Monday called for further dialogue with pharmaceutical retailer Dis-Chem on recruitment and race due to its moratorium on hiring white people.

In the letter, Saltzman told managers that after a recent review of the company's employment equity profile and BB-EEE verification, it was evident its transformation efforts were inadequate despite some inroads.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed firm issued a moratorium on the appointment of white individuals, including external appointments and internal promotions last month.

While Dis-Chem said it remained committed to achieving equality and diversity in its organisation, campaigns officer at AfriForum Ernst van Zyl said the measures were discriminatory.

“There also needs to be a broader debate in this country regarding racially discriminatory policies and laws. We encourage our members to stop supporting Dis-Chem if they continue with their racially discriminatory practices and rather support local pharmacies.”

Meanwhile, trade union Solidarity said it will be taking legal action if the policy does not change.