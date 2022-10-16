Transnet workers willing to accept CCMA-led offer if job safety is guaranteed

Since the over week-long industrial action, unions have been calling for an offer that is in line with the cost of living.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet workers affiliated with the United National Transport Union (UNTU) say they will accept the CCMA's proposed 6% wage offer on condition that their jobs are safe.

Since the over week-long industrial action, unions have been calling for an offer that is in line with the cost of living.

The unions - United National Transport Union (Untu) and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), have been demanding an increase which is above the inflation rate of 7.6%, after their initial demand of a hike of between 12% and 13.5%.

On Thursday, Transnet proposed a revised three-year wage offer of 4.5% for the current year and a 5% increase for the next two years but this was rejected by both unions.

The CCMA has been mediating talks between the parastatal and the unions.

READ: CCMA proposes new multi-year wage offer to striking unions and employer Transnet

Untu spokesperson, Dan Khumalo says they do not have a problem with the CCMA's proposed offer, as long as it doesn't carry the risk of job losses.

"That's what they are basically complaining to say you know maybe they can insert a clause that deals with no retrenchments then they don't have a problem to take the offer...so that's basically where there is a difficulty.

"They are comfortable with the offer though it's not what they were looking for, they are scared of job security to say no, if the union takes this then we might be in a compromised position because the company might actually retrench after this," said Khumalo.

Meanwhile political parties and unions have been calling for a speedy resolution to the wage strike as the mass action is costing the economy billions daily.

READ: Transnet strike threatens berry industry's 30 000 livelihoods