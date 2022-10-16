'This was very emotional,' says Katlego Maboe of his other return to TV

The award-winning host is officially once more the host of the 10th season's second leg of Tropika Island of Treasure.

JOHANNESBURG - Katlego Maboe has made another significant return to television, in the driver's seat of a show he knows very well.

The award-winning host is officially once more the host of the 10th season's second leg of Tropika Island of Treasure - taking over from Anga 'Naak Musiq' Makubalo who hosted the first leg of the popular game show.

The TV presenter's career took a hit two years ago following allegations of abuse and infidelity made by his ex-girlfriend, Monique Muller - in a video that went viral on social media.

Earlier this year, the courts absolved Maboe of all allegations.

And in August, he made a significant return to SABC 3's The Expresso Morning Show.

In a tell-all interview, a visibly-emotional Maboe said it felt good to be back.

"It felt good. It felt welcoming, like home – just a home that you haven’t seen in a long time,” he told his colleague Graeme Richards.

It's the same sentiment he shared following the recent airing of the Tropika Island of Treasure episode.

"This was very emotional," he said in a tweet.

The multi-faceted artist has been having fun on set, evidenced by social media posts - of song and dance.

His fans have also welcomed his back with open arms, with some saying he now needs to return to one more gig.