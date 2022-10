'This was very emotional,' says Katlego Maboe of his other return to TV

The award-winning host is officially once more the host of the 10th season's second leg of Tropika Island of Treasure.

JOHANNESBURG - Katlego Maboe has made another significant return to television, in the driver's seat of a show he knows very well.

The award-winning host is officially once more the host of the 10th season's second leg of Tropika Island of Treasure - taking over from Anga 'Naak Musiq' Makubalo who hosted the first leg of the popular game show.

The TV presenter's career took a hit two years ago following allegations of abuse and infidelity made by his ex-girlfriend, Monique Muller - in a video that went viral on social media.

Earlier this year, the courts absolved Maboe of all allegations.

And in August, he made a significant return to SABC 3's The Expresso Morning Show.

In a tell-all interview, a visibly-emotional Maboe said it felt good to be back.

"It felt good. It felt welcoming, like home โ€“ just a home that you havenโ€™t seen in a long time,โ€ he told his colleague Graeme Richards.

It's the same sentiment he shared following the recent airing of the Tropika Island of Treasure episode.

"This was very emotional," he said in a tweet.

The multi-faceted artist has been having fun on set, evidenced by social media posts - of song and dance.

His fans have also welcomed his back with open arms, with some saying he now needs to return to one more gig.