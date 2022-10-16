SABC new board appointment delayed by vetting process still underway

Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies says it has delayed recommending names because they are still awaiting the outcome of a vetting process on potential candidates.

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC has no board after their term expired on Saturday.

The previous board was chaired by Bongumusa Makhathini, and there is no interim structure until the appointment of the new board.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies says the process to appoint a new board is underway.

Committee chairperson Boyce Maneli says it has delayed recommending names because they are still awaiting the outcome of a vetting process on potential candidates.

“I can confirm that we have already received some of the names that have been vetted, awaiting the balance of the names so as to apply our minds completely as the committee."

Maneli says they have received assurances that the day-to-day running of the SABC will not be affected by these delays.

The SOS coalition has echoed Maneli's sentiments, saying there's no need, yet, to appoint an interim board as "present circumstances do not warrant an appointment of an interim board."