SA universities advanced in finding solutions to global challenges: expert

NEW YORK - South African universities were well represented at the Times Higher Education World Academic Summit in New York this past week.

The summit saw hundreds of delegates from universities around the world meet up to discuss the future of higher education and its impact on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

This year's theme was 'Trajectories in Higher Education: Meeting Rising Expectations'.

The University of the Western Cape’s deputy vice-chancellor - Professor José Frantz was a panelist at the summit.

She says leaders in higher education should use their positions to provide solutions for the global sector.

“If we want to transform the higher education sector as a collective in South Africa or even on the African continent – there’s a need for us to promote participation and cooperation to achieve impact rather than to perpetuate this competitive nature that we find ourselves in.”

She adds that in many ways South African universities are advanced in their approach and finding solutions to their global challenges.

“I came here and listened to the conversation and some of the solutions offered by these top universities and I sat there and I smiled to myself thinking- we are doing that, we have found those solutions, maybe it's just time that we’re also given an opportunity to share those solutions with the world.”

The summit concluded with the release of the Times Higher Education World University rankings for 2023.

Oxford University is the top ranked institution, followed by Harvard University. Britain’s Cambridge University shares third place with Stanford University.

In South Africa - The University of Cape Town takes the number 1 spot with an overall ranking of 160 - followed by Stellenbosch University and Wits – the two are ranked in the 251 to 300 band. The University of the Western Cape ranked in the 601 to 800 band.