'Real husbands, real money' - why Die Real Housewives van Pretoria is a hit

"Assignment understood. Real husbands, real money, real businesses, cars and houses," remarked one viewer while another said "it's episode 1 but I can tell you that these husbands husband very well."

Die Real Housewives van Pretoria cast. Picture: Dstv.com
16 October 2022 20:50

JOHANNESBURG - The debut episode of Die Real Housewives van Pretoria has proven to be a hit with viewers of the franchise.

The reality show - which is the first Afrikaans version of the popular housewives franchise, but the fourth such instalment in South Africa, premiered on kykNET on Thursday.

It stars housewives Renske Lammerding, Marié Bosman, Talana Kuhn, Mel Viljoen, Rhona Erasmus and Kiki La Coco.

The debut episode gave fans of the shows what they have come to appreciate about strong offerings from the franchise - glamour, luxury, a little bit of rivalry and a view into the wives' home lives - so much so that people who don't even watch the show, or understand Afrikaans are hooked.

"Guys, Afrikaans is nothing, we watched Muvhango without understanding anything, we will survive this, plus there are subtitles," said another.

