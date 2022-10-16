'Real husbands, real money' - why Die Real Housewives van Pretoria is a hit

"Assignment understood. Real husbands, real money, real businesses, cars and houses," remarked one viewer while another said "it's episode 1 but I can tell you that these husbands husband very well."

JOHANNESBURG - The debut episode of Die Real Housewives van Pretoria has proven to be a hit with viewers of the franchise.

The reality show - which is the first Afrikaans version of the popular housewives franchise, but the fourth such instalment in South Africa, premiered on kykNET on Thursday.

It stars housewives Renske Lammerding, Marié Bosman, Talana Kuhn, Mel Viljoen, Rhona Erasmus and Kiki La Coco.

The debut episode gave fans of the shows what they have come to appreciate about strong offerings from the franchise - glamour, luxury, a little bit of rivalry and a view into the wives' home lives - so much so that people who don't even watch the show, or understand Afrikaans are hooked.

"Assignment understood. Real husbands, real money, real businesses, cars and houses," remarked one viewer, while another said "it's episode 1 but I can tell you that these husbands husband very well."

"Guys, Afrikaans is nothing, we watched Muvhango without understanding anything, we will survive this, plus there are subtitles," said another.

#RHOPTA

Guys Afrikaans is nothing hleee ,we watched Muvhango tot tot singezwa nix ,we will survive this mannn😂🤣😂🤣futhi kunama subtitles ' Boo (@Mnyamza79332209) October 14, 2022

#RHOPTA is everything guys 🔥❤

Love the fact that they are:

• Actually REAL HOUSEWIVES.

• Amazing family values

• These men believe in🥚 treatment for the wives. ' Zamangwe Zwane (@Zamangwe0311) October 16, 2022

I’m afraid these are the richest housewives we’ve had so far #RHOPTA ' 🌻 (@Mbalikins) October 15, 2022