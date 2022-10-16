Mogoeng's AAAM party vows to deal with 'decay in SA' and 'issue of foreigners'

Launching its campaign on Saturday, the movement said it seeks to bring cohesiveness between South Africa's political, economic and spiritual elements.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-launched All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) - which has put forward former chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as its presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, says it's responding to what it sees as a decay in the system.

Mogoeng served as the Chief Justice of South Africa from September 2011 until October 2021.



"The movement encompasses various formations within the country, from religion to social groups," explained the movement's general secretary, Bishop Meshack Tebe.

"Our focus mainly is that we looked at the current status of the republic of South Africa in particular so that we are able to respond to what we see as a decay in the system," Tebe added.

He said their vision is to mobilise all the independent churches and indigenous and spiritual services across the country into a cohesive fraternity.

"This gives us an opportunity to begin to think that we want change in the direction the country wants to take, to a more composed and organised approach."

Tebe also said the movement aims to tackle the "issue of foreigners" in South Africa.

"In particular we want to address the issue of foreigners in the republic of South Africa. It will result in us forging ahead without any doubt in terms of dealing with it. We agree we are not xenophobic. We agree that all people that are coming from other countries must be documented people and yes I think it will give us leverage of many other sorts in terms of the development of the infrastructure of the republic," concluded Tebe.