Demolish all abandoned mines to curb illegal mining - Parly portfolio committees

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's Portfolio Committees on Mineral Resources and Energy, Police and Home Affairs are calling for the complete demolition of all abandoned mines to curb illegal mining.

The committees are conducting a two-day joint oversight visit to several disused mines in the North West.

The visit comes just days after a group of 21 alleged illegal miners were arrested. Over 20 firearms, ammunition and explosives were confiscated during the operations in Stilfontein.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy, Sahlulele Luzipo says the Matlosana Local Municipality in Klerksdorp has some of the most active illegal mining sites in the country.

Luzipo says mines that were left to deteriorate over time have turned into a haven for criminal syndicates, likening the area to a "Warzone".

"Illegal miners are heavily armed with an assortment of firearms from hand guns, hunting rifles and even assault rifles. In the past, we have even been apprehensive because when we confront them you can see that these people, some of them have military training, they even use snipers" .