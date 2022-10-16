Lotto results: Saturday, 15 October 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 15 October 2022 are:
Lotto: 09, 11, 13, 21, 30, 46 B: 19
Lotto Plus 1: 17, 19, 26, 28, 31, 42 B: 21
Lotto Plus 2: 07, 17, 25, 34, 39, 41 B: 27
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
