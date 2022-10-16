JG Zuma Foundation: Zuma won't attend his trial on Monday

Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen set Monday as a holding date for trial.

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma will not attend his trial on Monday.

On Friday, Zuma filed a direct leave to appeal petition at the Constitutional Court.

He wants the court to force the Supreme Court of Appeal to hear his appeal after losing a bid to have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from the case.

"So clearly not everything has been cleared, so now the understanding is that on Monday 17 October his excellency President Zuma is not required in court because there won't be a trial," said JB Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.