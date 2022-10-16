Electoral committee too late, money already shaping up Dec conference: Sisulu

Sisulu said she has been preaching electoral reform within the governing party for well over a decade, calling for the model used by its sister federation Frelimo in Mozambique to be considered.

JOHANNESBURG - Presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu says the party's electoral committee was established too late, suggesting money has already played its part in shaping how this year's much anticipated national conference will play out.

Speaking at the sidelines of the opening of a wellness clinic where she delivered a keynote on Friday, Sisulu said she has been preaching electoral reform within the governing party for well over a decade, calling for the model used by its sister federation - Frelimo in Mozambique to be considered.

She said money has to be given to the organisation instead of different lobby groups using their own funds to run campaigns and to lobby for their own support.

Sisulu and Dlamini-Zuma are said to be trailing behind party president Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the party’s top post.

This as the governing party prepares for its 2022 national conference in December.

Sisulu says the horse has long bolted when it comes to regulating the use of money.

“I think that when people are stuck in a particular mode of producing presidents they will continue until something else, and I am hoping that perhaps the electoral committee now might step up.

"They started late and they have been looking at ways of making sure that we have a better election every time. If they step up and take over completely, imagine how much money would be coming into the ANC, all this money that is spent by all these candidates,” she said.