Diepsloot residents' fears over crime surge after deadly church attack

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Diepsloot say fears over crime have increased in the wake of a deadly attack on a local church on Friday evening.

It's alleged that about 50 congregants were gathered at Holiness Ministries when five gunmen stormed the church and fatally wounded the pastor during a robbery.

It's alleged that Friday's incident also left three other congregants wounded.

Philip Manganyi - a local pastor has condemned the attack saying churches should be respected and seen as safe havens for the community.

"We are disheartened by what is happening. Today we have dedicated special prayers against crime in our community. We are appealing to god for intervention."

The suspects are alleged to have also stolen cellphones and cash from congregants.

The police are investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and business robbery.