Cape Flats Book Festival helping rewrite the Cape Flats narrative

CAPE TOWN - Organisers of The Cape Flats Book Festival - which aims to foster a culture of reading in the Cape Flats say crime shouldn't be the only defining issue about the area.

Sunday marks the final leg of the festival, which is being held at the West End Primary School in Mitchells Plain.

The festival was first launched in 2019 and featured local creatives and authors including Diane Ferrus, musician Blaq Pearl and writer Yusuf Daniels.

Chairman of Read-to-Write, the NGO working hand in hand with the festival - Nicholas Williams says crime and social ills shouldn't be the only defining issues about the Cape Flats.

"The Cape Flats is synonymous with crime, and social ills and those shouldn't be the only defining issues about the Cape Flats. There are phenomenal artists, phenomenal writers and people who have aspirations of changing their circumstances".

Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde attended Saturday's opening ceremony.

"An honour for me to have helped open the Cape Flats Book Festival. An inspiration that will help create more bookworms and budding writers in our province," he later tweeted.