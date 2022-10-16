Cape Flats Book Festival encourages reading in community marred by gangsterism

The Cape Flats Book Festival was first launched during the pandemic in 2019.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Flats Book Festival, to encourage reading in a community marred by gangsterism, is set to become a yearly event.

Today marks the final leg of the festival, at the West End Primary School in Mitchells Plain.

After a 2 year pause, it’s set to expand to other provinces.

Chairman of Read to Write Nicholas Williams explains why the event is important.

" The Cape Flats is synonymous with crime, and social ills and those de that shouldn't be the only defining issues about the Cape Flats the are phenomenal artists, phenomenal writers and people who have aspirations of changing their circumstances".