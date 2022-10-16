ActionSA's Mashaba to Dis-Chem: 'Hire on merit, moratorium is racial & divisive'

"Racial quotas contributed to our current economic woes. Hire South Africans on merit, and focus on investment in training where you experience weaknesses," tweeted Mashaba.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba believes Dis-Chem's moratorium on hiring white people is racial and divisive.

Mashaba weighed in on the ongoing Dis-Chem discussion following the surfacing of an internal letter by the pharmaceutical retailer - wherein CEO Ivan Saltzman issues a moratorium on hiring white people to improve the company's employment equity profile.

"As far as I am concerned, that letter by the CEO of Dis-Chem was racial and divisive. Racial quotas contributed to our current economic woes. Hire South Africans on merit, and focus on investment in training where you experience weaknesses," tweeted Mashaba on Sunday.

As far as I am concerned, that letter by the CEO of Dischem was racial and devisive. Racial qoutus contributed to our current economic woes.

Hire South Africans on Merit, and focus on investment in training where you experience weaknesses. https://t.co/Qk9NrwfnlU ' Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 16, 2022

Mashaba is not the only leader or South African to have weighed in on what has been termed the 'Dis-Chem controversy'.

Varying views have been expressed across board, some calling for Dis-Chem boycotts while others have questioned what the issue with advancing transformation is.

My final say on #Dischem is this. Those same people who want to boycott @dischem for following government regulations about transformation and racial equity will now start shopping at Clicks, which has to follow and implement the same regulations.



Let’s all laugh together 🤣 ' Wesley Fester (@wesleyfestersa) October 15, 2022

Struggling to understand the #Dischem backlash. (Other than the awfully written and phrased letter). What don’t you get about redressing the past? And obeying the law? All companies have to do it. Who are you going to buy from now? https://t.co/yKTKezbIM9 ' Caryn Gootkin (@CarynGootkin) October 15, 2022

We are 28 years into our democracy and still Employment Equity is a high priority. At what point will this racist policy end? A white child turning 18 this year was born in 2004. Why can this child not get a job at a place like Dischem? Because of Apartheid? Seriously? ' Ngamla Gouws 🇿🇦 (@RenaldoGouws) October 15, 2022

This #Dischem memo is demeaning in so many ways!



This proves that #woke leftists have no problem with “institutional racism”, so long as it does what they approve of!



This is actual institutionalised #racism, and it should have no place in a supposedly “non-racial” society. pic.twitter.com/vCtSpYtw0C ' Sihle Ngobese (@BigDaddyLiberty) October 15, 2022

What I’m not seeing are the usual “let’s not make this about race,” posts. “Race hustler!” “Race merchant!” “Racism doesn’t matter” “Race Card!”



So it DOES matter. But only if it affects YOU. #Dischem ' Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) October 14, 2022

Hi my name is Reiner. I was born in 1996. I am being discriminated against by big corporations and the government on the basis of my skin colour. @Dischem pic.twitter.com/hns4xnBoN4 ' Reiner Duvenage (@reiner_duvenage) October 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Dis-Chem, despite the controversy says it stands firmly behind the moratorium.

"Equality and diversity are important to Dis-Chem, and the group continues to make great strides in ensuring that it maintains progress in this area," the company said in a statement to News24.