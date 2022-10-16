Go

ActionSA's Mashaba to Dis-Chem: 'Hire on merit, moratorium is racial & divisive'

"Racial quotas contributed to our current economic woes. Hire South Africans on merit, and focus on investment in training where you experience weaknesses," tweeted Mashaba.

FILE: Action SA leader Herman Mashaba at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
16 October 2022 16:26

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba believes Dis-Chem's moratorium on hiring white people is racial and divisive.

Mashaba weighed in on the ongoing Dis-Chem discussion following the surfacing of an internal letter by the pharmaceutical retailer - wherein CEO Ivan Saltzman issues a moratorium on hiring white people to improve the company's employment equity profile.

"As far as I am concerned, that letter by the CEO of Dis-Chem was racial and divisive. Racial quotas contributed to our current economic woes. Hire South Africans on merit, and focus on investment in training where you experience weaknesses," tweeted Mashaba on Sunday.

Mashaba is not the only leader or South African to have weighed in on what has been termed the 'Dis-Chem controversy'.

Varying views have been expressed across board, some calling for Dis-Chem boycotts while others have questioned what the issue with advancing transformation is.

Meanwhile, Dis-Chem, despite the controversy says it stands firmly behind the moratorium.

"Equality and diversity are important to Dis-Chem, and the group continues to make great strides in ensuring that it maintains progress in this area," the company said in a statement to News24.

