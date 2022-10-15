WC MEC's bodyguard shoots himself during LEAP officer's funeral

The officer allegedly turned the gun on himself during the funeral proceedings outside the VGK Elsies River Church in Halt Road earlier on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape MEC for Community Safety - Reagan Allen has confirmed that an officer who shot himself at the funeral service of Cape Town's LEAP officer Alessandro Heynes was part of his protection detail.

Allen says the 44-year-old warrant officer has been hospitalised and is in a critical condition.

“I can confirm that the shooting incident that occurred at the United Reformed Church in Elsies River today, involved my personal protector. I am deeply shocked and hurt by what transpired. I’d like to wish the officer a speedy recovery. I hope we’ll be able to get to the bottom of why this occurred.”

Heynes - who was being laid to rest was gunned down in Elsies River just over a week ago.