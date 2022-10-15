Sisulu says she's not out of the race to become the ANC's number one

Sisulu, the incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa, embattled Dr Zweli Mkhize and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma are all said to be vying for the position of ANC president.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress National Executive Committee member Lindiwe Sisulu has insisted she is not out of the race to become the party's number one, saying she is available and is yet to launch her official campaign.

This as the governing party prepares for its 2022 national conference in December.

Sisulu is giving it a second go after failing to make it onto the ballot in 2017.

She said her name is coming up as ANC branches nominate their preferred candidates to contest for leadership positions in December.

“Nominations are continuing, and we have been nominated so we will ride on the fact that we have been nominated which gives us the courage to stand up and say we are available. We are responding to the nominations that we have had, and we are confirming that we have an agenda, and that agenda is very much making sure that we can have women in positions of authority,” said Sisulu.