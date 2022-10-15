Revise allowances & include danger pay, says Popcru after latest police killings

The union said a danger allowance will help allay fears among law enforcement officers amid continued police killings.

JOHANNESBURG - The Police and Prison Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said there is an urgent need to review on-service allowances to consider introducing danger pay.

The union said this will help allay fears among law enforcement officers amid continued police killings.

The latest incident occurred on Thursday night when two on-duty Boksburg police officers were accosted by three gunmen.

“With the allowances currently standing at R400 since 2001, we have submitted a position paper in the bargaining council wherein we are demanding our allowance be increased to R1 500,” said Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.

The union has also called for a policing indaba to discuss the murders of law enforcement officers as well as solutions.