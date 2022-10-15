Refrain from criminality to protect tourism: Mpumalanga Community Safety MEC

“We want to say to the community and people of Mpumalanga they must please refrain from doing any wrong thing whether it’s killing, robbery, any type of crime because the long leg of the law will catch up with them," said MEC Vusi Shongwe.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Community Safety MEC, Vusi Shongwe has pleaded with communities in the province to work together to ensure that tourism remains one of the pillars of the economy in the province.

This follows the shooting of a German tourist in an attempted hijacking near Kruger National Park last week.

A man has since been arrested for the murder.

Napoleon Joseph Nyalungu (35) appeared in the KaBokweni Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking, following his arrest on Wednesday.

Shongwe believes the fatal attack was the work of one or two individuals, and that if the community bands together, the reputation of the province as a tourist destination will remain in tact.

“We want to say to the community and people of Mpumalanga they must please refrain from doing any wrong thing whether it’s killing, robbery, any type of crime because the long leg of the law will catch up with them."