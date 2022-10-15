PowerBall results: Friday, 14 October 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 14 October 2022:

PowerBall: 06, 17, 22, 33, 37 PB: 02

PowerBall Plus: 12, 32, 43, 46, 49 PB: 07

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.