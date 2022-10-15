PowerBall results: Friday, 14 October 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 14 October 2022:
PowerBall: 06, 17, 22, 33, 37 PB: 02
PowerBall Plus: 12, 32, 43, 46, 49 PB: 07
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 14/10/22 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 14, 2022
#PowerBall: 06, 17, 22, 33, 37#PowerBall: 02#PowerBallPLUS: 12, 32, 43, 46, 49#PowerBall: 07 pic.twitter.com/nkqpjxB02t