PowerBall results: Friday, 14 October 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

FILE: Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
15 October 2022 06:21

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 14 October 2022:

PowerBall: 06, 17, 22, 33, 37 PB: 02
PowerBall Plus: 12, 32, 43, 46, 49 PB: 07

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

