Mabuza says he's ready and available to return as ANC's second-in-command

Mabuza is facing a fierce battle to retain his position – with several others – including treasurer general Paul Mashatile vying for the post.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC deputy president David Mabuza says he remains ready and available to return to his office as the party’s second-in-command.

Mabuza is facing a fierce battle to retain his position – with several others – including treasurer general Paul Mashatile vying for the post.

READ: Limpopo ANC endorses Ramaphosa for second term, Mashatile for deputy

He was speaking to journalists in Johannesburg’s South Hills, after handing over a house he bought for Zodwa Nhlapo – the former personal assistant to the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Mabuza says he will continue to serve the ANC in whichever capacity its members see fit.

"Well that is a decision of the ANC, the branches of the ANC. If they so wish, they can nominate me to proceed, if they so wish."

READ: ANC branches lobbying gains momentum ahead of December national conference

Mabuza labelled claims that he was attempting to find a way to remain in the ANC’s top 6 – including visiting former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla home as mere rumours.

He also weighed in on the long list of party members seeking to replace him and party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Let's allow the democracy to set in in the ANC and I'm sure beyond this point, we'll be in a position to settle with a succession process in the ANC, but this process, we'll have to go through. It's part of our adaptation process."