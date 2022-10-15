Load shedding suspended for the weekend

The power utility says it will give an update on Sunday afternoon, or "as soon as any significant changes occur."

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom suspended power outages at midnight on Friday.

This comes as the country this week faced Stage 2 load shedding, followed by Stage 1 on Friday.

The power utility cited a lower electricity demand on the weekend as the reason for the suspension.

"Since Wednesday evening, a generation unit each at Arnot and Majuba power stations were returned to service while a generating unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs," said Eskom in a statement.

The power utility says it will give an update on Sunday afternoon, or "as soon as any significant changes occur."