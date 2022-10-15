Gauteng motorists urged to be cautious as road spikes & rock incidents increase

Officials say motorists who stop to either inspect damage or remove the objects are attacked, robbed and sometimes killed.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng traffic police have urged motorists to be extra vigilant when driving on the N12 highway towards Lenasia after several people complained about spikes and rocks thrown into the road.

Officials say motorists who stop to either inspect damage or remove the objects are attacked, robbed and sometimes killed.

Several vehicles’ tyres were punctured by spikes along the highway on Thursday night.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Obed Sibasa said motorists on the N1 between Tshwane and Mpumalanga and around the R21 between Centurion and O.R Tambo International Airport have also been targeted.

“We advise drivers not to stop when they hit a spike or when they experience tyre punctures on freeways, especially at night. Our tips are to avoid driving at night or when it is dark. Do not stop, call for help or drive slowly to a place of safety [such as] a garage or the nearest police station,” said Sibasa.