EFF in Tshwane not backing down from its 'land occupation programme'

Tshwane mayor, Randall Williams, accused the party of parcelling off city owned land to residents unlawfully.

JOHANNSBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane said it will not back down from its land occupation programme, which the City of Tshwane describes as a land invasion.

The EFF reportedly facilitated the land grab without the City's consent.

The party said it is not a land invasion but is simply giving residents what they deserve.

The party's chairperson, Obakeng Ramabodu said thousands of young people are homeless while the city owns large tracts of land.

Ramabodu said it is pointless for the city to block residents from building homes on vacant land.

However, the City of Tshwane is adamant and said it is committed to battling land grabs across the capital city.

The metro recently demolished a number of structures in Ga-Rankuwa.