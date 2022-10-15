Corruption-accused in AbaQulusi municipality maintain their innocence

On Friday, Vryheid community members marched to the offices of accused officials.

VRYHEID- The municipal manager of AbaQulusi local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal said he is legitimately in office.

This statement follows allegations that he holds bogus qualifications.

The KZN African National Congress (ANC) told the media that Zwelihle Dlamini does not have the necessary qualifications required for his post.

However, Dlamini denied these accusations and said he will soon prove them wrong.

Days after the ANC in KZN raised concern about alleged corruption in the AbaQulusi local municipality, community members marched to the office and handed over their memorandum to Dlamini.

Protesters demanded that Dlamini takes leave from office until he presents his matric certificate - a promise he has also made to the residents.

Dlamini also said the memorandum will be responded to in 14 days.

In addition to this, the mayor of Abaqulusi Local Municipality Mncedisi Maphisa who is accused of corruption said the ethics committee special report will clear his name.

Maphisa is accused of corruption linked with wasteful expenditure used for his own transportation.

On Thursday, a special ethics committee report was meant to be tabled but did not proceed as planned.

However, he said when it finally gets tabled it will clear him of the allegations.

After disputing the allegations of corruption levelled against him, Maphisa said the ethics committee will prove his innocence.

“It is the responsibility of any finance chairperson committee to make sure that whatever proclaimant in the council that takes place as the mayor, we make sure… that all the proclaimants that we are making are within the guidelines,” he said.

On Friday, Vryheid community members marched to his offices and demanded that he vacates his office.

But he remains adamant that he has not abused government funds.

He also also said that the march was political.

The speaker of the council is expected to reconvene a meeting where the report will be tabled, following a postponement.