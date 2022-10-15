Body of baby found in Kraaifontein illegal dumpsite during cleaning operation

Rafiq Wagiet | City of Cape Town workers have been offered counselling after making the gruesome discovery while working along Maroela Road in Kraaifontein.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a baby was found during a clean-up operation of an illegal dump site in Kraaifontein.

According to the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for urban waste management, Grant Twigg, the incident was immediately reported to the police.

The City's cleaning teams have been cleaning public spaces across Cape Town as part of a spring clean campaign which targets litter and illegal dumping.

...it was a complete shock for all on site when a body of a baby was found. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management

The City immediately reported this to the South African Police Service who came to the site and are investigating this incident. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management

Staff who were on site will be offered counselling Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management

