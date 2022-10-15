Air Traffic Navigation Services to approach gvt for help after R378mn loss

“The losses are as a result of our expenditure really being more than the revenue that we were able to generate. It is not linked to mismanagement or anything of the sort. Our biggest cost is salaries and related costs," said the CFO Matome Moholola.

JOHANNESBURG - The Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) said it has lost R378 million in the past financial year, and will approach government for financial support.

ATNS is the sole provider of air traffic, navigation, training and associated services within the country.

Addressing parliament among industry players earlier this week, chief financial officer Matome Moholola said they have reached the end of their rope.

“The losses are as a result of our expenditure really being more than the revenue that we were able to generate. It is not linked to mismanagement or anything of the sort. Our biggest cost is salaries and related costs. We have had to embark on Section 189 to manage the salaries but there is a point at which you cannot,” he said.

He also noted that at the start of COVID-19, ATNS had cash reserves of R1.6 billion, but due to tough operating conditions owing to the pandemic, they depleted their reserves.

Meanwhile, the traffic service's CEO Nozipho Mdawe brushed off criticism over the Angolan plane landing, saying the aircraft complied with all requirements.

The aircraft landed at Cape Town international airport last Friday without the mandatory foreign operators permit.

“We were made aware of this aircraft but also to note that this aircraft complied with all the requirements to accept it in our airspace and also to land in South Africa,” said Mdawe.