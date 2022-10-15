AbaQulusi municipal manager denies not having necessary qualifications for post

This statement follows allegations that he holds bogus qualifications.

VRYHEID- The municipal manager of AbaQulusi local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal said he is legitimately in office.

The KZN African National Congress (ANC) told the media that Zwelihle Dlamini does not have the necessary qualifications required for his post.

However, Dlamini denied these accusations and said he will soon prove them wrong.

Days after the ANC in KZN raised concern about alleged corruption in the AbaQulusi local municipality, community members marched to the office and handed over their memorandum to Dlamini.

Protesters demanded that Dlamini takes leave from office until he presents his matric certificate - a promise he has also made to the residents.

Dlamini also said the memorandum will be responded to in 14 days.