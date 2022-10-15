AAAM set to launch with Mogoeng as presidential candidate for 2024 elections

JOHANNESBURG – The All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) is officially launching itself as a contender for the 2024 elections with former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as their Presidential candidate.

The party was formed earlier in 2022.

Their presidential candidate, Mogoeng served as the Chief Justice of South Africa from September 2011 until October 2021.

The party says it aims to fight inequality, address imbalances in our judiciary and promote peace and justice and a corruption-free South Africa.

AAAM also says it wants to bridge the gap between the state, church and indigenous traditional organisations.