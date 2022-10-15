Mpumalanga estate agent arrested for alleged RDP fraud

It is alleged that Helda Kruger advertised an RDP property and sold it without getting permission from the rightful owner.

JOHANNESBURG- A Mpumalanga estate agent is the third suspect in RDP fraud worth R100 000.

Helga Kruger appeared in the Middleburg Commercial Crime Court on Thursday.

Her arrest follows a Hawks investigation into alleged fraudulent activity in Tokologo, Middleburg in 2014.

It is alleged that Kruger advertised an RDP property and sold it without getting permission from the rightful owner.

The case has since been postponed to the 26th of October.

“She was added as third accused to previous arrests of Fotoboy Makua and Annica Van Staden who were since released on bail. Kruger should have known as an estate agent that the property can only be transferred and registered in the name of the buyer once the conveyor attorney received the money into his trust account,” said the Hawks' Dineo Sekgotodi.