Tsonga 'Michael Jackson' lands MTV EMA nomination

The Amapiano star will be going up against Tems and Burna Boy, amongst others at this year's MTV EMAs

JOHANNESBURG - Musa Keys has been making moves in the music industry, more specifically, in the Amapiano genre.

Musa Keys, known for his hit song Selema announced on his Instagram that he had been nominated for an award at the 2022 MTV EMAs.

The muso said the nomination was a highlight of his career.

He further went on to appreciate the support of his fans whom he urged vote for him.

The MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) 2022 honour artists and music.

The awards have featured performances from prominent singers including Rihanna, Imagine Dragons, Ed Sheeren to name a few.

Musa Keys, known for his hit song Selema announced on his Instagram that he had been nominated for an award at the 2022 MTV EMAs. Picture: Supplied by Instagram

Last month, the singer took home a major award of the night when he won Record of the Year for Vula Mlomo.

Some of the awards he has been nominated for include AFRIMA Awards - All African Awards that celebrate creativity, talent and the arts around the African continent.

Keys was also nominated for 'Musician of the Year' and will duke it out with Zakes Bantwini and Msaki at the Feather Awards 2022.

There has been South African artists who were nominated for the same category - Focalistic, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, Nasty C, Prine Kaybee, Shekinah and Distruction Boyz and those that took home the award include artists like Master KG, LCNVL and Freshly Ground.

Musa Keys has been nominated for the category for Best African Act alongside artists like Nigerians stars Burna Boy and Tems, Ayra Starr, Zhuru and Black Sheriff.

The award ceremony will take place 14 November 2022, at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.