Tshwane mayor blames EFF for Ga-Rankuwa land invasions

The City of Tshwane is once again locking horns with the EFF in Pretoria, accusing the party of being behind the recent land invasions.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has blamed the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for the renewed land invasions in Ga-Rankuwa.

Williams said that the party's PR councillor was found on the scene and is believed to have been responsible for the land grabs.

The city demolished a number of residential structures and said that the EFF had failed in their attempts to administer land illegally.

Williams said that metro police were deployed to demolish the structures but were then violently attacked by a group of people in EFF regalia.

Earlier this year, the EFF were accused of similar land grabs in Olievenhoutbosch.