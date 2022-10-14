Transnet's actions during strike will result in brain drain, warns Fedusa

On Thursday, the state-owned freight utility offered the unions a three-year wage offer, which entails a 4.5% across-the-board increase in the current year and a 5.3% increase in the two later years but unions have rejected this.

CAPE TOWN - The strike at Transnet is set to continue for another day as talks between the parastatal and labour unions, Satawu and Untu, drag on.

Workers stand by their demands for a wage increase of 12% and 13%.

On Thursday, the state-owned freight utility offered the unions a three-year wage offer, which entails a 4.5% across-the-board increase in the current year and a 5.3% increase in the two later years.

But unions have rejected this.

Meanwhile, trade union federation, Fedusa, says Transnet is not willing to meet striking workers halfway.

"We believe that it is absolutely disingenuous that Transnet now once again seems to be promoting the interests of a private sector participation programme that only intends to cause a deliberate destabilisation move towards privatisation," said Fedusa's general secretary, Riefdah Ajam.

Ajam says the entity's actions will result in a loss of skilled and dedicated workers.

"... and can only seek to advance the interests of a brain drain to the very institution that has very competent and capable engineers and technical competence, we are going to be losing them to the likes of the United Arab Emirates."