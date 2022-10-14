The Feathers are back and the Modiselle sisters are the hosts
In a post on social media, Feathers founder and activist Thami Dish Kotlolo announced that the Feathers would be returning.
JOHANNESBURG - With a bang, the Feather Awards are back.
The awards will celebrate their 14th anniversary this year.
In a post on social media, Feathers founder and activist Thami Dish Kotlolo announced that the Feathers would be returning to the Market Theatre in Johannesburg and are set to take place on Thursday, the 10th of November.
This year's hosts will be famous celebrity sibling trio - the Modiselle sisters - Candice, Bontle and Refilwe.
We are attending the 14th annual @FeathersSA nominee brunch. Following COVID-19, this year's awards will be more prestigious and better than ever. Check out this year's hosts and founder @ThamiDish #featherawards22 #feathers14 #SABCNews #TrendzLive
With these awards, the LGBTIQ+ community is celebrated, not just on the African continent, but around the world.
Organiser, Kotlolo says there is a lot of work to be done still in ensuring that transformation takes place.
"COVID-19 slowed down the process and now it’s time to accelerate the transformation and get back on track. And it’s going to take all of us to do it. From the public sector and the private sector, government and businesses need to put their money where their mouths are,” he said in a statement.
"We, the queer community, are unfvcken apologetic about being heard, being seen, being recognised and been included. This doesn’t take away from organisations that offer unwavering support for the community. We see you and value your support. To all the nominees best of luck for the upcoming awards next month," Kotlo added.
We're at the raising of the LGBTIQ+ rainbow flag at Constitution Hill to mark Pride Month, and for the reveal of the nominees for the 2022 Feather Awards! #PrideMonth #feathers14 #featherawards #UnFvckenApologetic
The list of 2022 nominees were announced following the hoisting of the Pride flag at the home of human rights Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Here are the nominees:
Best Styled Individual
• Nkuley Masemola
• Bradley Ndlovu
• Ponahalo Mojapelo
Hunk of the Year
• Shahaan Ramkisoon
• Senzo Radebe
• Anton Jeftha
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year
• Yvonne Chaka-Chaka
• Abigail Khubeka
• John Kani
Sports Personality of the Year
• Kgothatso Monjane
• Banyana Banyana
• Andile Dlamini
Role model of the Year
• Banyana Banyana
• Kass Naidoo
• FEW
Cutest Couple
• Koleka Putuma and Robyn
• Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana
• Boity Thulo and Anton Jefta
Hot Chick of the Year
• Rose-Mary Zimu
• Nkuley Masemola
• Nambitha Ben-Mazwi
Media Award of the Year.
• YFM
• ENCA
• EXIT
Fag hag of the Year
• Candice Modiselle
• Judy Nokwedi
• Vuyo Mse-Ngcukana
Designer of the Year (new category)
• Sello Medupi for Scalo
• Palesa Mokobung
• Donald Nxumalo
Musician
• Musa Keys
• Zakes Bantwini
• Msaki
Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)
• Birth of Stars
• Tumi Powerhouse
• Rami Chuene
Drama Queen
• Thato (RHOCT)
• SK Khoza
• Professor Mokgethi
Social Media Personality of the Year
• Birth of Stars
• Tumi Powerhouse
• Khanyisa Unflitered
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector
• Jagermeister
• Proctor and Gamble
• Meta SA
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector
• Department of Social Development
• SAPS Sophiatown
• NYDA
Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement
• Active Wits
• Vogue Nights
• Impulse
Best Rainbow Parenting
• Shumi Dantile
• Treyvonne Moo (House of Diamonds)
• Buhle and Botshelo
This year, the Simon Nkoli Award will be awarded to internationally renowned choreographer and dancer Gregory Magoma.