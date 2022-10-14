The Feathers are back and the Modiselle sisters are the hosts

With these awards, the LGBTIQ+ community is celebrated, not just on the African continent, but around the world.

Organiser, Kotlolo says there is a lot of work to be done still in ensuring that transformation takes place.

"COVID-19 slowed down the process and now it’s time to accelerate the transformation and get back on track. And it’s going to take all of us to do it. From the public sector and the private sector, government and businesses need to put their money where their mouths are,” he said in a statement.

"We, the queer community, are unfvcken apologetic about being heard, being seen, being recognised and been included. This doesn’t take away from organisations that offer unwavering support for the community. We see you and value your support. To all the nominees best of luck for the upcoming awards next month," Kotlo added.