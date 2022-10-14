Suspect arrested for murder of German tourist in Mpumalanga appears in court

Napoleon Joseph Nyalungu (35) appeared in the KaBokweni Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking, following his arrest on Wednesday.

The tourist was fatally wounded on Numbi Road in Mpumalanga last week, in an alleged hijacking.

The police’s Selvy Mohlala said: "We have arrested one suspect in connection with the terrible incident in which a tourist was fatally shot by a group of criminals at Numbi Road near White River, which happened on Monday, 3 October at around 16:30.”

Nyalungu has been remanded in custody until 19 October 2022 for legal representation.