Steenhuisen: Call for coalition electoral reform not just a fix for DA problems

The Democratic Alliance (DA) unveiled a discussion document it hopes will give rise to electoral changes before the 2024 elections, saying voters need to be assured of stability before they go to the polls.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that calling for electoral reform around coalitions is about giving South Africans peace of mind and not about looking to fix its own problems.

It’s unveiled a discussion document it hopes will give rise to electoral changes before the 2024 elections, saying voters need to be assured of stability before they go to the polls.

The DA says coalitions are on shaky ground because there are no laws to make sure their agreements are binding.

The DA believes there should be a threshold of votes for a seat, to prevent situations where single-seat parties have the power to overthrow a coalition government.

Party leader John Steenhuisen: "This is not just a fix for DA problems. We are not the only party that runs coalitions in the country. The ANC are in a number of coalitions around the country. They are in coalition in eThekwini, for instance."

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube says a legal framework to guide the country should no party get an absolute majority in the next polls will assure voters of stability.

"Because I think a lot of South Africans are genuinely concerned about what may happen should the ANC loses its majority in 2024. Will the country descend into chaos, will it descend into violence?"

Among the proposals made, are that an independent regulator be the custodian of coalition agreements to make it harder for parties to withdraw on a whim.