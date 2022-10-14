Go

Star of Harry Potter films Robbie Coltrane dies at age 72

News of the actor's death shocked many, with Harry Porter author JK Rowling saying she was fortunate to have known him.

Robbie Coltrane who starred in Harry Potter as Hagrid. Picture: Screenshot
14 October 2022 20:13

JOHANNESBURG: Award-wining British actor, Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72. He was best know for his role as Hagrid in the the successful Harry Potter franchise.

In a statement, his agent Belinda Wright confirmed on Friday that the Rutherglen-born actor died in hospital in Scotland.

The cause of his death was not immediately made public.

With a career spanning over 43 years, the Bafta Scotland Award-wining actor has starred in some of the big screen's most successful titles including animated blockbuster, Brave and Ocean's Twelve, to name a few.

News of the actor's death has been met with shock from those in the industry, with Harry Porter author JK Rowling saying she was fortunate to have known him.

