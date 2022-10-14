Star of Harry Potter films Robbie Coltrane dies at age 72
News of the actor's death shocked many, with Harry Porter author JK Rowling saying she was fortunate to have known him.
JOHANNESBURG: Award-wining British actor, Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72. He was best know for his role as Hagrid in the the successful Harry Potter franchise.
In a statement, his agent Belinda Wright confirmed on Friday that the Rutherglen-born actor died in hospital in Scotland.
The cause of his death was not immediately made public.
I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z' J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022
With a career spanning over 43 years, the Bafta Scotland Award-wining actor has starred in some of the big screen's most successful titles including animated blockbuster, Brave and Ocean's Twelve, to name a few.
