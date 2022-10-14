The utility said the move was in order to stabalise the system avoid the emptying of reservoir and a complete system crash.

JOHANNESBURG: Water utility, Rand Water announced on Friday that it would be implementing intermittent water supply reduction from 8PM until further notice, following increased water consumption in parts of the country.

The utility said since the beginning of Spring, its bulk water provision to municipalities had increased from an average of 4 300 million litres of water per day to 4 900 million litres. Water consumption continued to rise despite an earlier decision by the utility to reduce water supply by 30%.

The utility said the move was in order to stabalise the system avoid the emptying of reservoir and a complete system crash.

Affected areas include the City of Johannesburg, City of Tshwane, City of Ekurhuleni, West Rand Local Municipality, Mogale Local City Municipality and Rustenburg Local Municipality.

In a statement, the utility also called on municipalities to impose water restrictions through their by-laws and effectively police their implementation.

This article first appeared on 702 : Rand Water implements water supply reduction for six municipalities