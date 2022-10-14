Ramaphosa appoints Mosotho Simon Moepya as IEC chairperson

In a statement, Ramaphosa said Moepya had extensive knowledge and experience in the powers and functions of the Electoral Commission.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has a new Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) chairperson.

The Presidency on Friday announced the appointment of Mosotho Simon Moepya for the role.

The position was left vacant six months ago after Glen Mashinini's seven-year term ended in April.

In a statement, The Presidency said Moepya had extensive knowledge and experience in the powers and functions of the electoral commission.

Moepya served as a full-time member of the IEC since 2018 and will assume the role on Saturday October 15.

"President Ramaphosa wishes Mr Moepya well in his new role," reads the release.